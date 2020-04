WATCH LIVE: Mayor Keller, Albuquerque city officials to provide update on local COVID-19 response

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Some kids across the country are about to get a big surprise as Toys for Tots has announced they will donate two million toys to families in need.

The nonprofit is known for giving presents away during the holidays but Toys for Tots CEO says they are distributing presents early this year to help ease children's fears during the coronavirus pandemic. The group is partnering with the charity Good360 to collect and donate toys, books, and games to families.