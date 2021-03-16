Mayor Keller addresses the outdoor performance capacity question

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller wants to remind people in Bernalillo County that outdoor performance venuses are allowed to operate with limited capacity under the current public health order. On Feb. 24, the state announced new changes to its Red to Green framework. Some of the big changes were for counties in the yellow level. Outdoor performance venues located in counties in the yellow level are allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

That means Isleta Amphitheater can host about 3,700 people while Sandia Casino’s outdoor concert venue can host about 1,000. About 530 people will be able to attend shows at the Santa Fe Opera House.

As of March 10, following the newly modified framework, seven counties are in the Turquoise Level including Union, Harding, Quay, De Baca, Sierra, Los Alamos, and Catron counties.

San Juan, McKinley, Santa Fe, Hidalgo, Lea, Soccoro, and Roosevelt counties are in the Green Level while Guadalupe County is the only county in New Mexico to be in the Red Level. All other 18 remaining counties are in the Yellow Level which includes Rio Arriba, Taos, Colfax, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel, Bernalillo, Cibola, Valencia, Torrance, Lincoln, Chaves, Curry, Grant, Luna, Otero, Dona Ana, and Eddy counties.

The New Mexico Department of Health’s will update of the Red to Green COVID-19 map on Wednesday, March 24.