Mayfield High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A school in southern New Mexico is reporting one new COVID-19 case. Officials say a Mayfield High School employee tested positive and has not been on the school campus since August 28.

Principal Eric Fraass notified his staff about the test result on Friday afternoon. If contact tracing determines that anyone has been in meaningful contact with that employee, they will be contacted directly.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Saturday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss