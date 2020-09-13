Mayfield High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A school in southern New Mexico is reporting one new COVID-19 case. Officials say a Mayfield High School employee tested positive and has not been on the school campus since August 28.
Principal Eric Fraass notified his staff about the test result on Friday afternoon. If contact tracing determines that anyone has been in meaningful contact with that employee, they will be contacted directly.
