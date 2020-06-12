Mass gatherings still hanging in the balance for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more places begin to reopen, there’s still no answer on when mass gatherings will be allowed again. In a news conference Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says it won’t be this summer. KRQE asked Human Services Secretary, Dr. David Scrase to explain why.

Things like concerts, sporting events with crowds and Balloon Fiesta all hang in the balance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Unfortunately, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and there are gonna be some things that when we look back on 2020, we’ll say well that was the year we didn’t have ‘x or y or z’ and in general, x,y, and z are gonna be bigger kinds of events,” said Human Services Secretary, Dr. David Scrase.

Dr. Scrase says large gatherings are considered super-spreader events. He says health officials have seen a large number of infections after large events in other countries so they’re trying to avoid that in New Mexico.

Dr. Scrase also says he knows many New Mexicans are anxious to get back to normal. “I think that’s just normal human nature to – you know this has been oppressive, this has been tough, we’ve had to change everything – let’s get back to normal. And that’s fine for us to think that but the virus is the most important factor in this whole equation. The virus isn’t bored, virus isn’t tired of infecting people,” said Dr. Scrase.

A “mass gathering” is defined in the pubic health order as any public or private event that brings together five or more people in a single or confined space. The current public health order remains in effect through June.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources