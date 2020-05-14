Masks will be mandatory in public starting Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting Saturday, it will be against the law to go out in public without a mask. People are split on the idea.

Plenty of people sounded off on social media, saying the governor had crossed the line and is violating their rights. But others News 13 spoke to today, said this needed to be done. “You don’t know who has it or who don’t, you can’t see it. It’s just safe for everybody. Like me, I go home to two kids,” says Shanquie of Albuquerque.

“I think it’s worth it, especially if it helps us open up the economy a little bit while staying as safe as possible,” Veronica Jayne of Albuquerque said. right now, if you walk into the store, you’ll spot plenty of people who aren’t wearing masks. As part of the governor’s new public health order which starts Saturday, you will be required to wear one in public at all times, except if you are eating or exercising.

Employers can’t operate without masks and the governor is asking business owners to make sure every customer has masks on too. “Individuals we will remind you and tell you, and if you want businesses to stay open, then you have to have a face mask, because if I can’t get folks to do this. That’s the enforcement tool, then we can’t stay open,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her press conference Wednesday.

Violating a public health order is violating the public health act, a decades-old law. It’s the same law the state is using to enforce the ban on public gatherings or to crack down on stores that opened when they shouldn’t. A citation carries a fine of up to $100.

The governor did say she hopes the state doesn’t have to enforce the law. She hopes peer pressure will do the trick. The law applies to children as well though, the state is urging parents to leave their children at home when they have to go out shopping.

