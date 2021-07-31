Masks mandatory in Bernco facilities Aug. 2

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca issued an administrative order requiring masks for those entering a Bernalillo County facility. A press release states this is in light of the number of positive coronavirus cases being on the rise in the county.

Story continues below:

The changes will go into effect on Monday, August 2. Outside county facilities, such as parks or pools, masks are not required but are highly encouraged along with social distancing. Officials say the new mask mandate will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES