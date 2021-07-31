Masks mandatory in Bernco facilities Aug. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca issued an administrative order requiring masks for those entering a Bernalillo County facility. A press release states this is in light of the number of positive coronavirus cases being on the rise in the county.
The changes will go into effect on Monday, August 2. Outside county facilities, such as parks or pools, masks are not required but are highly encouraged along with social distancing. Officials say the new mask mandate will remain in effect until further notice.