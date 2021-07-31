Masks mandatory in Bernco facilities Aug. 2

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca issued an administrative order requiring masks for those entering a Bernalillo County facility. A press release states this is in light of the number of positive coronavirus cases being on the rise in the county.

The changes will go into effect on Monday, August 2. Outside county facilities, such as parks or pools, masks are not required but are highly encouraged along with social distancing. Officials say the new mask mandate will remain in effect until further notice.