‘Mask Madness’ voting now open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first round of voting has opened Thursday for the New Mexico Mask Madness competition to show off the creativity of residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide competition highlights New Mexican’s creative face coverings.

Residents can cast a vote for their favorite masks once a day online. Seeding-round voting is open through the end of Wednesday, June 3. Masks with the top votes will be seeded into brackets and residents will get the opportunity to vote for their favorites in each match up until a champion is named.

A prize will be awarded to the best mask in the state. A New Mexico Department of Health public emergency order went into effect on May 16 requiring all New Mexicans to wear a mask or face-covering in public settings except when eating, drinking, exercising, and medical requirements.

You can view a tutorial video to see how to make your own mask on the Department of Health’s website. You can also request a face covering from the state online.

