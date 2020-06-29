Live Now
Mark Pardo Salon Spa west side location reveals positive COVID-19 case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque hair salon announced Sunday an individual from one of their locations tested positive for COVID-19. The Mark Pardo Salon Spa at Coors and Ellison said in a Facebook post that someone had tested positive.

It’s unclear if that person is an employee or a customer. Mark Pardo says it has already contacted every customer that was exposed to the person.

The Coors location will remain closed until all staff can get tested and the building is properly sanitized. None of the other four locations were compromised.

