Many in southeast New Mexico struggle to stay cool

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marked the sixth day in a row that Roswell recorded triple-digit heat. With no end in sight and restrictions from the governor’s health order, it’s been a struggle for people to stay cool.

“I mean there is not much to do, literally everything’s closed but this,” said Eliza Lopez.

Since the governor’s health order still doesn’t allow any recreation in groups at pools and lakes, and with much of Southeast New Mexico above 100 degrees for the foreseeable future, it makes it almost impossible for kids to find somewhere to cool down.

“Pretty much all the places are closed and there is nowhere to go so it kinda stinks,” said Alex Ly.

Bottomless Lakes and Sitting Bull Falls have closed altogether but the Core Recreation Center in Hobbs and the Aquatic Center in Roswell are open but can only offer lap swimming leaving a lot of people with nowhere to go.

“It’s not fun, you’re not doing anything really much except just sitting there being bored,” said Matthew Simmons.

The only few places that they can enjoy the water and get some swimming in, would be the Pecos River a few miles East of Roswell or Brantley Lake near Carlsbad that allow swimming and boating. The City of Roswell says it’s even more devastating because they just built a brand new pool complex last year that no one is allowed to enjoy.

“It’s really heartbreaking because everything we do mostly is for the kids of Roswell and we have our great outdoor pool,” said Marcus Gallegos, Recreation Manager for The City of Roswell.

This is the eighth hottest June on record in Roswell.