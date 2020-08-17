Man’s coronavirus piñatas keep business afloat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner’s creativity is helping him succeed during the pandemic. Late last month, KRQE News 13 talked to Francisco Rodriguez, owner of Casa de Piñata near the University of New Mexico.

Rodriguez only had a handful of orders at the time because of a lack of celebrations. However, he decided to capitalize on the pandemic by creating coronavirus piñatas, which have been flying out of his store lately.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had customers like this in the past three weeks. Finally, I’m working for the whole year. I have three weeks working. Before, it was nothing,” Rodriguez says. The coronavirus piñatas cost anywhere from $30 to $45, depending on the size.

