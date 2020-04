Man evades arrest due to coronavirus scare gets arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested again after being released from custody over coronavirus concerns.

According to a criminal complaint, 38-year-old Joseph Vasquez was arrested earlier this week on charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He then told police he was sick and coughing, so he was taken to a hospital to be tested for COVID-19.

When officers took Vasquez to MDC, jail staff refused to take him so he was released. Vasquez ended up testing NEgative so BCSO arrested him again Friday night. He was also booked into MDC.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources