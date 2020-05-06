Man files lawsuit to suspend property tax payments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The stay-at-home order has shut down businesses and put plenty of New Mexicans out of work. Some people are struggling to keep their homes. So one man is fed up and taking action. He filed a lawsuit against the governor and he’s petitioned to suspend property tax payments during the stay-at-home order.

The man who filed this lawsuit says he’s been significantly impacted by the state being shut down, even almost lost his home.

“It really broke me up I’ve really been wanting to do something about it. So research shows that the New Mexico State Constitution doesn’t really allow this type of event and because the property taxpayers have lost their jobs and don’t have income and so on, they shouldn’t have to pay the property taxes,” said Leland Taylor.

Taylor filed the lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham petitioning to suspend property tax payments. In his lawsuit, he cites disaster emergency procedures and says the governor has failed to follow the New Mexico Constitution.

He says that according to the state constitution, upon declaring a state of emergency, the chief executive of the state shall, within seven days call a special legislative session, which should remain in session during the “disaster emergency.”

State law says you cannot legally suspend or move property tax payment dates. The only people who can change that he says would be the legislature if they were in session.

“We hope we’re able to help people in the state regain their dignity and act like Americans. Really that’s what we’d like to do,” Taylor said.

Tuesday, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee said they expect to be looking at the budget during a special session in June. A request for comment was made to the governor’s office in response to the lawsuit but are still waiting to hear back.

