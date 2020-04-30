Make-A-Wish teen donates care packages to healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of love at hospitals around the metro Wednesday as an Albuquerque Make-A-Wish teen got his wish of giving back to healthcare workers.

La Cueva student Sam Neale is a cancer survivor who wanted to use his one wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to give back to healthcare workers by handing out care packages full of cleansers and covers to protect workers and their families.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year. Sam is now in remission after spending 40 total nights in the hospital. Sam says he was inspired to chose the kits as his wish by the kindness one of the Presbyterian nurses who treated him during his stays and visits.

“For someone to, months later show up on my doorstep, months after treatment, and say you made a difference and you are the reason that I thought of this. It has touched my heart in probably a way nothing else will,” said nurse Shawna Sanchez.

Sam originally wanted to hand out 100 kits but after receiving so many donations from people across Albuquerque they were able to make 200.

