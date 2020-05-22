Macy’s and Kohl’s reopen to customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some department stores are back open starting on Friday, May 22. Kohls announced all five locations in New Mexico are now welcoming customers inside their stores.

To prepare for the reopening, Kohl’s says it has made enhancements to the store environments to protect the health of customers and staff. They’ve implemented safety procedures such as social distancing, sanitizing, and plastic shields at registers.

Kohl’s is also offering dedicated shopping hours every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. for customers over the age of 60, who are pregnant, or those with underlying health conditions. They are also offering a free drive-up service where customers can pick up their items without leaving their car.

Macy’s at Coronado Center is also welcoming contactless curbside pickup starting Friday. Macy’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Items purchased for store pick-up on Macy’s website or in its mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most orders that are placed after noon will be available for same day pick up.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, a Macy’s employee will confirm customer orders and will place the merchandise in the trunk of their cars to limit contact.

