NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans who didn’t get a federal COVID relief check may soon be able to get one from the state. the New Mexico Human Services Department has been given $5 million by the state legislature to help out low-income residents who didn’t get a check before.

It will be a one-time payment of up to $750 depending on the number of applicants. Information must be submitted by Friday with the goal of distributing the money by the end of the month.