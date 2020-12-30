Low-income New Mexicans to get more help with utility bills

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) –  Low-income New Mexicans will be receiving more help with their utility bills. The state Human Services Department says it has received more than $5 million in federal coronavirus relief money to pay for the assistance.

They say that will translate into $300 one-time payments for those who are behind at least one month on their utility payments. Officials said eligible households will automatically be identified through a partnership between the department and existing vendors that work with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. State officials have reported more strain on public assistance programs since the pandemic began as joblessness has increased.

