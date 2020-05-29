Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Lovelace, Vitalant to hold blood drives next week

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace and Vitalant are once again teaming up to collect much-needed blood for New Mexico. They’re hosting a blood drive in the parking lot of Longfellow Elementary School next Monday and Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.

They are asking donors to reserve a time and stay in their cars until they get a text to come in and donate. Since quarantine conditions have led to a low blood supply, the organizations are urging all eligible donors to donate. All blood collected will stay in New Mexico.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss