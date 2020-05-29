Lovelace, Vitalant to hold blood drives next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace and Vitalant are once again teaming up to collect much-needed blood for New Mexico. They’re hosting a blood drive in the parking lot of Longfellow Elementary School next Monday and Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.
They are asking donors to reserve a time and stay in their cars until they get a text to come in and donate. Since quarantine conditions have led to a low blood supply, the organizations are urging all eligible donors to donate. All blood collected will stay in New Mexico.
