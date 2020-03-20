Lovelace to hold second blood drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Medical Center and Vitalant will be holding a second blood drive Wednesday, March 25 between 10 a.mn. and 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Longfellow Elementary School at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Ave. and Walnut Street.

The drive was created due to the overwhelming community response to Wednesday’s drive. Because of the recent self-quarantine measures in our state, our blood supply has decreased and all citizens are encouraged to donate.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, donors will wait in their car and receive a text notification when it is their turn to donate. All blood collected will stay in New Mexico. You can reserve a time and complete a brief screening questionnaire on Vitalant’s website or call (505) 246-1457 for more information.