Lovelace to hold second blood drive

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Medical Center and Vitalant will be holding a second blood drive Wednesday, March 25 between 10 a.mn. and 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Longfellow Elementary School at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Ave. and Walnut Street.

The drive was created due to the overwhelming community response to Wednesday’s drive. Because of the recent self-quarantine measures in our state, our blood supply has decreased and all citizens are encouraged to donate.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, donors will wait in their car and receive a text notification when it is their turn to donate. All blood collected will stay in New Mexico. You can reserve a time and complete a brief screening questionnaire on Vitalant’s website or call (505) 246-1457 for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞