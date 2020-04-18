Lovelace teams up with department of health for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big crowds rolled in for COVID-19 testing in Albuquerque today.

Lovelace Medical Center collaborated with the State Department of Health from a drive-thru screening center in the parking lot across from the hospital in downtown. It was even open to people who are not showing symptoms of the virus. They’ll be back open for more screening Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

