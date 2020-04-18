Lovelace teams up with department of health for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big crowds rolled in for COVID-19 testing in Albuquerque today.
Lovelace Medical Center collaborated with the State Department of Health from a drive-thru screening center in the parking lot across from the hospital in downtown. It was even open to people who are not showing symptoms of the virus. They’ll be back open for more screening Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites