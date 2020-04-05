Lovelace, Presbyterian authorize masking of all hospital and clinic employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Health System and Presbyterian Healthcare Services are now authorizing all hospital and clinic employees to wear a mask. According to a press release, this is an effort to protect all their employees.

“We feel that masking all of our hospital staff will help protect not only our employees, but also our patients and their family members from infection,” said Ron Stern, chief executive officer, Lovelace Health System in a news release. “Lovelace is committed to the health and wellbeing of our community. Our employees are dedicated to the care of our patients and we thank them for their hard work and commitment to our community.”

To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not issued mandatory masking for health care workers. However, now the CDC is recommending that people wear a facemask or face covering to cover their nose and mouth in community settings. The CDC says its additional public health measure people should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in addition to social distancing, frequent hand cleaning and other everyday preventive actions.

According to the CDC’s website, “a cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but may prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others. This would be especially important in the event that someone is infected but does not have symptoms.” They also say the cloth face covering should be worn whenever people go into public settings like grocery stores. They also want to remind the public that medical masks and N-95 respirators are reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.

