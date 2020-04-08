Lovelace offers on-site groceries for employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace is trying to ease the burden on its workers by letting them shop for groceries at work. The Lovelace Medical Center has opened a pop-up shop next to the cafeteria.
The hospital says the goal is to save their hardworking employees form having to take a trip to the grocery store after a long shift. The pop-up shop carries basic groceries, cleaning supples and other household goods.
