Lovelace to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Medical Center announced Friday that it will hold a drive-thru testing site Saturday. The drive-thru screening site was established to help respond to the coronavirus cases that continue to be confirmed in the state and was a collaborative effort with the Lovelace Health System and the New Mexico Department of Health.

The screening site will take place on April 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be set up in the parking lot across from Lovelace Hospital, located on the south side of Martin Luther King Jr. The testing will be open to anyone including those who are not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

