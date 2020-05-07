Lovelace Hospital open drive-thru testing centers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Medical Center is helping the state test more people with new drive-thru screening centers. The hospital is partnering with the Department of Health to open the centers every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is taking place in the parking lot across from the hospital on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. You can be tested even if you don’t have symptoms. It begins Friday but the center will be closed for Mother’s Day. Patients are encouraged to bring their ID card and insurance.
