Lovelace Hospital downtown sets up drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace is offering drive-thru testing for the virus at its downtown hospital.
It’s geared toward those experiencing milder symptoms to keep emergency rooms clear for more severe cases and other urgent health issues.
People can get screened and tested, all while staying in their cars. Officials stress that the drive-thru is for those with mild symptoms. If you feel severely ill or are having trouble breathing, you should still visit the emergency room.
Related Content
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 10 Presumptive Positive Cases
- Sandia National Laboratories announce support for employees affected by coronavirus closures
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Cancellations, closures because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- New Mexicans make mad dash to stores, stock up on toilet paper
- Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses new COVID-19 cases, what’s next for New Mexico schools