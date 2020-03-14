Lovelace Hospital downtown sets up drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace is offering drive-thru testing for the virus at its downtown hospital.

It’s geared toward those experiencing milder symptoms to keep emergency rooms clear for more severe cases and other urgent health issues.

People can get screened and tested, all while staying in their cars. Officials stress that the drive-thru is for those with mild symptoms. If you feel severely ill or are having trouble breathing, you should still visit the emergency room.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞