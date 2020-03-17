Lovelace Hospital temporarily suspends COVID-19 test site

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Medical Center announced Tuesday that it is temporarily suspending its COVID-19 drive-thru screening site.

The decision was made due to limited resources and supplies. They encourage patients and community members with questions related to coronavirus to contact the New Mexico Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video