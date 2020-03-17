Lovelace Hospital temporarily suspends COVID-19 test site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lovelace Medical Center announced Tuesday that it is temporarily suspending its COVID-19 drive-thru screening site.
The decision was made due to limited resources and supplies. They encourage patients and community members with questions related to coronavirus to contact the New Mexico Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.
