Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing

Loved ones visit retirement home residents with parade

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents at a local retirement community go tot see their loved ones today, from a distance.

Montebello Retirement Community closed to visitors last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The residents have gone weeks without seeing their loved ones. Friday, dozens of cars filled with family and friends lined up on Rolling Hills Drive for a ‘Honk and Wave’ drive through parade.

“I think it’s really cool because everybody is so uptight during this time of the coronavirus and this is something fun that makes everybody laugh and smile,” Lloyda Albach said. Residents also decorated posters with messages for their family and friends to see.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞