Loved ones visit retirement home residents with parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents at a local retirement community go tot see their loved ones today, from a distance.

Montebello Retirement Community closed to visitors last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The residents have gone weeks without seeing their loved ones. Friday, dozens of cars filled with family and friends lined up on Rolling Hills Drive for a ‘Honk and Wave’ drive through parade.

“I think it’s really cool because everybody is so uptight during this time of the coronavirus and this is something fun that makes everybody laugh and smile,” Lloyda Albach said. Residents also decorated posters with messages for their family and friends to see.