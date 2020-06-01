1  of  2
Los Lunas unveils gradual reopening plans

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The village of Los Lunas released its reopening plan. The front desk at administration reopened Monday. Employees being allowed to return to work will be required to wear masks and be screened for symptoms. Meetings will continue to be held virtually. The library, playgrounds and restrooms will remain closed.

