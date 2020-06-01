Los Lunas unveils gradual reopening plans

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – After being stuck inside for nearly three months people are eager to get out enjoy themselves. This weekend people from New Mexico and Texas packed a lake near Ruidoso found there was no social distancing and officials are keeping an eye on the situation.

"We are seeing a lot of people taking day trips up here," said Ruidoso Village Public Informations Officer Kerry Gladden. Grindstone Lake in Ruidoso is starting to see a lot of visitors from Texas. That combined with locals ready to get out resulted in almost record numbers at the lake this weekend. "We actually, we had more people at the lake this weekend than we had over Memorial Day weekend," said Kerry.