Los Lunas recreation staff creates videos to keep community engaged

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – With the stay-at-home order in place, public facilities throughout the Village of Los Lunas are closed. Now, the Parks and Recreation Department has come up with a creative way to keep the community physically and mentally engaged.

From dancing to a recipe for homemade hand sanitizer, there are a lot of projects and activities to fill your time that can be found on the Los Lunas Parks and Rec’s YouTube channel.

“We wanted to find a way to stay engaged with our community because we miss them very much,” says Marcos Castillo, the Recreation Supervisor.

This all started after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham canceled all schools for the rest of the year and implemented a stay-at-home order. The Parks and Rec staff combined their talents to create videos to share with the rest of the Los Lunas community, in hopes of keeping them busy.

“We’re trying to stay in contact with the people we’re used to seeing on a regular basis and trying to keep people involved in recreation. I mean, that’s what we do. We’re a recreation division,” says Castillo.

So far, the department has created a number of videos for exercise and a few videos to keep people entertained inside the house, like how to make homemade play dough. “In times like this, where we can’t be at the rec center or be at the fields, we need to stay busy to create stuff for people to do even while they’re at home,” says Castillo.

For their next video, the department plans to demonstrate how to do basketball trick shots.

