Los Lunas museum holds COVID-19 inspired art contest

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage & Arts is looking for artists to create and share an art piece that is inspired by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The online art contest, The Conform Project, aims to keep people connected during this health crisis and period of social distancing. All entries have to represent the COVID-19, surrounding health issues, as well as the stay-at-home order.

“We are living through a unique moment in human history, and through the ages, artists have always provided compelling insights into the personal, social and political dynamics during times of uncertainty like this, said Village of Los Lunas Library Director, Cynthia Shetter in a press release. “The goal is to encourage and curate these creative perspectives for introspective inspiration, understanding, and also posterity to be studied by future generations.”

Contest entries may be submitted through May 22, 2020, and the winners will be announced the last week of May 2020. All mediums are welcome and cash gift cards of $25 to $100 will be awarded to the winning submissions.

One entry per person is allowed and all pieces will be displayed on the museum’s Facebook page and must be appropriate for all ages. To enter, email a photo of your piece including your name and phone number to Jan Micaletti at micalettie@loslunasnm.gov.