Los Lunas mayor tests positive for COVID-19

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Los Lunas has tested positive for coronavirus. Charles Griego posted on Facebook that he took the test May 7 and four days later he was told it came back positive.
He says he feels fine and has been in quarantine. His wife and kids are all tested too but so far all came back negative.
