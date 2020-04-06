Los Lunas library, museum go digital

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Public Library and Museum of Heritage and Arts is connecting with the public online.

The library is going digital expanding online access to audio, ebooks and magazines as well as holding online storytime and how-to tutorials. On top of that, the museum has uploaded archives and created a tutorial for accessing ‘Heritage Quest’ an online genealogy database.

Of course, they also set up an online quarantine art show.

