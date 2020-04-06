1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Los Lunas library, museum go digital

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Public Library and Museum of Heritage and Arts is connecting with the public online.

The library is going digital expanding online access to audio, ebooks and magazines as well as holding online storytime and how-to tutorials. On top of that, the museum has uploaded archives and created a tutorial for accessing ‘Heritage Quest’ an online genealogy database.

Of course, they also set up an online quarantine art show.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞