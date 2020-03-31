Los Lunas kindergarten teacher helps kids learn from home with unique lesson

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The kids may be stuck at home but that’s not stopping one teacher form giving her kids a unique lesson.
Jo-Dee Lanari, a kindergarten teacher at Katherine Gallegos Elementary in Los Lunas has been incubating chick eggs in class before schools were shut down. Since her kids are stuck at home, she decided to find a way to show her class the chickens’ progress and help them continue to learn from home.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico