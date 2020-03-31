Los Lunas kindergarten teacher helps kids learn from home with unique lesson

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The kids may be stuck at home but that’s not stopping one teacher form giving her kids a unique lesson.

Jo-Dee Lanari, a kindergarten teacher at Katherine Gallegos Elementary in Los Lunas has been incubating chick eggs in class before schools were shut down. Since her kids are stuck at home, she decided to find a way to show her class the chickens’ progress and help them continue to learn from home.

