Los Lunas High School to host COVID-19 vaccine training exercise

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas High School has been selected as a COVID-19 vaccination site and will host a training exercise at the school. According to Los Lunas Schools, the district, the Village of Los Lunas, local fire and police departments, and local and state health officials will be conducting a drive-thru vaccine training exercise at Los Lunas High School at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The district reports that volunteers will enter the school property from Los Cerritos Road and drive west through the football field parking lot. There, the volunteers will register online for the mock vaccine.

After they are registered, they will follow the designated route, leading them to the front of the high school building. A press release states that nurse volunteers will be at that location to “administer” the “vaccine” which will be a piece of candy in this instance.

Volunteers will then exit the school through Emilio Lopez Road. “We are expecting between 50 and 100 volunteers from these various departments to be going through the high school as a dry run for when the county receives its shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Deputy Superintendent Brian Baca in the same press release.

“We want the community to know they will see an increase in traffic and activity on those roads and at the school on Thursday,” said Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon. “We want to stress that this is only an exercise. The county has not yet received the coronavirus vaccine”

Los Lunas Schools reports this exercise has been several months in the making and that the district has a close partnership with local fire and law enforcement agencies. “Once we knew COVID was a serious threat, we began the planning phase for a vaccine,” said Valencia County Fire Chief Brian Culp in a press release. “So the way we have conducted COVID swabbing clinics, flu shot clinics, it’s all in preparation of us understanding how to best get the most amount of people vaccinated in a timely manner.”

Los Lunas Schools Resource Officers will also be at the event. Once the exercise is completed, the departments will hold a meeting to discuss if any improvements will be needed in the future.

The district reports all COVID-19 precautions will be in place during the training exercise. It is unclear when Valencia County will receive the vaccine for the public however, officials want the community to know they will be ready when it becomes available.

Los Lunas High School COVID-19 vaccine training exercise map

