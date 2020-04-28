Los Alamos Public Schools delivers signs to honor seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants across some states are starting to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic and are offering a much different dining experience to try and keep people safe. The City of Albuquerque is also working on how to reopen restaurants safely once the state gives the go-ahead.

"We consider restaurants to be one of the sort of highest risk as we try to bring people back out into the world a bit. It's not uncommon for there to be lines waiting in the lobby or crowds of people at tables so we consider that an area that's risky," Dr. Mark DiMenna with Albuquerque's Environmental Health Dept.