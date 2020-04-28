Live Now
Los Alamos Public Schools delivers signs to honor seniors

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Public Schools is making sure its seniors don’t get overlooked this graduation season. District staff went around to the homes of seniors last week delivering green and gold signs. The project included a sign for every Los Alamos senior even those who live in neighboring areas, giving families a way to show pride in their students’ hard work. Kiwanis and the LAPS Foundation put up the funding for the signs.

