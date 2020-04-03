Los Alamos National Laboratory confirms first case of COVID-19

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is confirming its first case of COVID-19.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the person works for N3B, a subcontractor company in charge of cleaning up the laboratory’s legacy waste. Officials say the person likely didn’t spread the virus because the company has greatly reduced the number of people working at the site.

However, the state’s health department is now investigating that case. That person is now quarantining at home.

