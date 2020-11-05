Los Alamos National Lab ‘supercomputer’ used to study impacts of COVID-19

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists across the globe are working to try and gain a better understanding of COVID-19, including potential long-term effects, and how to treat the virus. Some of that key research is being done in New Mexico, at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

As the COVID-19 virus makes its way through communities, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory are spearheading the fight against it with innovative research and development.

“Right now there is a lot of unknowns, and we need to do as much research as we can to figure out some of these more complicated issues,” explained Dr. Karissa Sanbonmatsu, Structural Biologist with Los Alamos National Laboratory.

LANL is now using a next-gen, high-performance supercomputer to try and solve some of the more complicated issues with the novel coronavirus. “We’re trying to look at how the COVID virus could somehow affect your chromosomes, and there’s evidence that other viruses do impact the shape of your chromosomes, which can, in the long run, affect how your body responds,” Sanbonmatsu explained.

Some of the questions they hope to answer include why, in some cases, younger people, or people with Type-O blood appear more resilient to the virus.

The supercomputer can use 3D model proteins of the virus to create simulations, help researchers study intervention scenarios, and disease spread.

Animation provided by LANL

“There are a number of other efforts at Los Alamos. Some are looking at how the disease spreads through the population and through the country, to try to look at strategies to stop the spread,” said Sambonmatsu. “There’s also groups looking at how the virus mutates, and what the implications of that are.”

“I’m on a project where we’re using the supercomputers to help design drugs that will work as therapeutics for COVID-19,” Sanbonmatsu added. “Right now for COVID, there’s so many uncertainties and unknowns in the disease.”

Research happening in Los Alamos can be crucial to the fight in a global pandemic.

Part of the COVID-19 research taking place at LANL was funded by the Department of Energy’s Office of Science Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program, under a line item of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security package, (CARES) Act.