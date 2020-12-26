Long-term care facilities to receive 15,000 doses of COVID vaccine

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Saturday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham – along with the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department, and the Department of Health – announced that New Mexico would be one of the first states in the country to begin vaccinating long-term care staff and residents.

Beginning Dec. 27, CVS, Walgreens, and local pharmacy, Vida, will begin giving 15,000 Moderna vaccines at nursing facilities across the state. Officials say the three companies are partnering up to visit the facilities a total of three times over the coming months to give out the vaccines.