Long-term care facilities ease visitation restrictions in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From the vaccine push to new rules at nursing homes, Thursday the state provided new details about what’s going on with senior citizens around New Mexico. As more seniors get vaccinated, the state is easing visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities. The state is also working toward more in-home vaccinations for the elderly and those with disabilities.

Outdoor visitation is preferred but indoor visits are now allowed. If a resident is fully vaccinated they can have close contact with their visitor. So they are allowed to hug or hold hands, for example, all while wearing face masks and they would need to wash their hands after. The Aging & Long-Term Services Department said the vaccine has played a huge role in the lifting of restrictions.

77% of residents in New Mexico’s nursing home facilities have been vaccinated. The number is 85% for the state’s assisted living population.

“We think that with social distancing, with the amount of vaccines that has been taken by our long-term care residents and staff, that we feel like it’s safe to take another step and we’re excited about that,” says Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, Secretary, Aging & Long-Term Services Department.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, about 70% of people 75 and older have gotten at least one shot, 54% are fully vaccinated.

The New Mexico Department of Health is preparing to roll out an at-home vaccine option, for homebound seniors and adults with disabilities. They are partnering with local agencies to make it happen. “Figuring out exactly who in the community needs a home-bound vaccination or in-home vaccination and figuring out which local partners, service providers and emergency managers and others that can support that effort. That really involves close collaboration between the state and local entities. It’s not something the DOH can do by itself or any other state agency can do by itself,” says NMDOH Communications Director Matt Bieber.

The state has also launched a mobile vaccination team. The team goes out to rural or hard-to-reach areas to vaccinate at-risk populations, including the elderly. As the state gets more vaccines they will be able to do more mobile clinics. The state also says it’s working with 300 senior centers around New Mexico to reach people 60 and up many of them who aren’t on the vaccine registry, to let them know when there is a clinic in their area.