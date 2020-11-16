Long lines of semis outside Walmart Distribution Center in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Wondering why the selves at Walmarts are empty? Aside from many people rushing to stock up before the lockdown, there’s a COVID outbreak at the Los Lunas distribution center. The center, which supplies Walmarts across the state has had 13 reported cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 2 and seven rapid responses from the Health Department.

KRQE News 13 crews found long lines of semi-trucks outside the facility waiting to drop off their load. One driver said he’d been waiting since Sunday afternoon. “It is what is it. I can’t change it. I can’t rearrange it. But as soon as I get this truck empty, I’m supposed to go home,” said truck driver Justin Davis.

Businesses with four or more rapid responses in two weeks can be shut down by the state. However, an Environment Department spokesperson says they determined that closing this facility would have an adverse impact on the supply chain and hit some communities hard so they have not ordered them to close. They will, however, keep an eye on the situation.

A Walmart spokesperson says they are working to get products from suppliers into stores as quickly as possible. They didn’t says how many employees were out but said they are taking many steps to keep workers safe and COVID free including temperature checks, masks and social distancing.