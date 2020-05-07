Lockdown in Gallup ends on Thursday

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The lockdown in Gallup is set to expire on Thursday after it first went into effect last week.

However, on Monday, Governor Lujan Grisham decided to extend the emergency order after a request from the city’s mayor to do so. While the lockdown is in place, anyone who was not a resident of Gallup is not allowed into the city.

Eleven checkpoints and roadblocks are set up around the city. The lockdown is set to be lifted at noon.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources