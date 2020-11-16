Locals take advantage of last Old Town ghost tour before lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Tours based in Old Town held hat could be their last ghost tour for some time on Sunday evening. TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Award-winning tours have been a staple of Old Town, showing off the spookiest sites in the city.

While the 20-year-old company says it’s been very thankful for the community support during the pandemic, they’re worried about the impacts of the lockdown on Old Town businesses. “Old Town is definitely based on tourism dollars, and if tourists aren’t coming into shops, at all these shops, I’m surprised that more shops haven’t closed down,” said Bradd Howard, ABQ Tours guide.

While ABQ Tours says they’ll be suspending normal operations, you can still catch their virtual “Old Town Stroll-History Legends and Lore” online. They say that their tours are socially distanced and sanitized and that they’ll be back up and running as soon as possible for locals looking to get out of the house during the pandemic.

