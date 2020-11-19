Locals react to amended health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the latest stay at home order was announced, many were surprised to see the order allowed big box stores like Hobby Lobby, Macy’s, and Dillard’s to stay open but that has changed. The governor has closed a loophole in her latest health order and that means more big box stores will have to close their doors.

“I haven’t gone anywhere in – since February so and she asked me to go with her and I said, yeah, let’s go in real quick, in and out,” said shopper Sherry Mitchell.

KRQE News 13 caught up with a couple of Albuquerque shoppers making their way into a Ross store. They said they’re surprised places like this are still open even with the strict public health order in place, which closed down non-essential businesses for two weeks starting this past Monday.

“Seeing the spike, we definitely want to make sure we get that under control,” said Mitchell.

The health order says ‘big box stores and other large retailers’ are listed under essential businesses, when asked about clarifications as to which stores that applied to, the state said ‘a large retailer is a large retailer.’ So stores like Best Buy, Macy’s, and At Home could stay open.

Until now, the state is clarifying saying places like big box stores and large retailers that don’t have a third of their sales coming from food or drink products will have to stop all in-person contact and only offer curbside or delivery starting Thursday. That applies to stores like Ross, Macy’s Dillard’s, and Hobby Lobby which had been allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

“I understand the order and I understand why she’s placing it but its just nice to get out,” said shopper Lisa Murillo.

for locals, they’re happy to do some last minute shopping before Thursday. Places like hardware stores, bike and auto shops, laundromats and dry cleaners can stay open. Animal groomers have been ordered to close. Plant nurseries and Christmas tree lots can only offer curbside pickup or delivery. The amended health order starts Thursday and goes through Nov. 30.