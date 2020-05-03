Local woman receives massive birthday parade

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sometimes a little celebration goes a long way. Nothing was more true during a drive-by birthday parade for an Albuquerque woman.

Petrita Zamora turned 93-years-old on Saturday. Her family decided to throw together a very special surprise as 60 cars filled with loved-ones drove by and honked their horns all to say ‘Happy Birthday’ at San Jose Church.

“There’s been a lot of heartache and stress, so we thought this would be great. This would be a way for the family to still tell her happy birthday,” said Petrita’s daughter Rosemary Garley. Zamora is the mother of 11 children.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss