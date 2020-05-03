Local woman receives massive birthday parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sometimes a little celebration goes a long way. Nothing was more true during a drive-by birthday parade for an Albuquerque woman.
Petrita Zamora turned 93-years-old on Saturday. Her family decided to throw together a very special surprise as 60 cars filled with loved-ones drove by and honked their horns all to say ‘Happy Birthday’ at San Jose Church.
“There’s been a lot of heartache and stress, so we thought this would be great. This would be a way for the family to still tell her happy birthday,” said Petrita’s daughter Rosemary Garley. Zamora is the mother of 11 children.
