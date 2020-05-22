Local wedding shop taking extra steps to keep store open for brides-to-be

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic hit during the busiest time for brides-to-be looking to pick out the perfect dress. Uptown Bride says it’s going beyond CDC recommendations after reopening last weekend including only allowing two brides with two guests at a time.

“We are also steaming and sanitizing all of the garments that are tried on and taking them out of rotation for a 24-hour period of time, so other brides aren’t trying on items that have been tried on prior to them,” said co-owner of Uptown Bride Karen Chavez.

The wedding dress shop is also sanitizing everything between customers. Chavez says most brides have been postponing their wedding until 2021 but some are holding out hope they can still pull off their big day late this summer or fall. She says January through the end of April is typically their busy season.

“It definitely hurt but it’s not going to take us down. We are both very, very determined individuals and very strong women. We worked really hard to get where we are now and there is no way we’re going to let this take us down,” Chavez said. Uptown Bride is by appointment only.