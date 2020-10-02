Local water-purifying company tripling sales amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque business is seeing sales triple after they said they found a way to purify any water to drink or use to sanitize. “Nobody else has a device like this,” Rodney Herrington said.

Herrington said he has found the solution to accessing safe water. The H2Go Purifier costs less than a dollar a year to operate. All you do is add table salt to water, then put it in the machine and select the volume of water you want it to treat. “It makes chlorine from salt,” Herrington said. “It takes just a few seconds to make it.”

Herrington said it will make any water safe for us, including some from the Rio Grande. “You just put the solution in a water bottle, and then add the water,” Herrington said.

He began his Albuquerque startup, Aqua Research LLC, 10 years ago. He is now reaping the benefits after seeing a massive boom in business due to coronavirus. His most popular product right now is the stream unit that can purify 60,000 gallons a day. It is being used in schools and hospitals worldwide. Just this month, 52 stream units will be deployed in countries like Madagascar and Ghana at a price of $3,000 a pop. “Our sales in the first half of this year have been three times greater than all of last year,” Herrington said.

The booming sales allowed him to grow his marketing team, hiring David Nowlin in March. “One of our big things is trying to create posts and share them out in different COVID relief groups and backpacker groups,” Nowlin said.

Herrington said he expects the market to grow dramatically and demand skyrocket, putting Albuquerque on the map. “We want our logo to be synonymous with safe water like Apple is with computers and cell phones,” Herrington said. “We hope to be a big player here at some point.”

After letting the solution sit in the river water for a half hour, he said it is ready to drink. “It’s very good,” he said after drinking the water.

Herrington said at their Albuquerque office, they make their product in five gallon buckets and give it away to places like the Navajo Nation. They are also interested in helping local school districts.