Local vet explains how COVID-19 is impacting pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As some animals in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, vets are now prepared and ready to test your pets if needed. However, they want to assure the public that the virus infecting animals does not appear to be of major concern.

A local veterinarian says so far, there have yet to be any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in dogs here in the U.S., the known cases have been in felines, however, he does have advice if you are concerned.

“If you’re COVID positive, you need to treat your pet the way you would other people because there is some thought that they can act as what’s called a phomite, where you get the virus on them and somebody pets the dog and gets the virus in them,” said Dr. Frederick Kennedy Sweeney.

Dr. Sweeney of the Juan Tabo Animal Clinic says he feels it’s very unlikely for a pet to contract COVID-19. The CDC confirms in the U.S. a tiger and lion from the Bronx Zoo, along with two house cats in New York tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Sweeney says they almost tested a dog whose owner tested positive for coronavirus from the La Vida Llena Retirement Community but the dog ended up being okay. When an animal is brought in with symptoms like a cough and runny nose, they rule out any possible upper respiratory infection first.

“If we have a dog come in we run a PCR that they check for distemper and several other diseases. And then, if that’s all negative, and you’re still suspicious than if we’ve got the state veterinarian’s okay, to sent that COVID-19 test,” said Dr. Sweeney.

The CDC has recommended avoiding places like dog parks. They also suggest not letting pets interact with other animals or people outside the home.

As for how they’re tested, officials say the tiger at the Bronx Zoo was put under anesthesia to collect samples from her nose, throat and fluid in her lungs. The state veterinarian says no animals in New Mexico have been tested, so far, for coronavirus.

