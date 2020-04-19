Local tutor sees call increase for online school help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first week of virtual learning for students around New Mexico is wrapping up, and a local tutor in Albuquerque says he’s seeing a spike in calls. For the first time, students across New Mexico are meeting with their teachers and classmates online, instead of in person.

Ellen Bernstein, the President of the Albuquerque Teacher’s Federation, says it’s not going to be an easy transition because learning is a social activity. “They really want that connection with their teacher, and with their classmates,” said Bernstein.

That’s why Byron Zahm, the Albuquerque franchise owner of Tutor Doctor believes he’s getting more inquiries about their services. “Just yesterday I took a call from a family who said, ‘my daughter has been in this class, and she was doing okay, but as soon as this shift happened they saw a significant drop in her performance at school,” said Zahm.

He says parents he’s spoken with are feeling overwhelmed and need extra help. “The parents have been thrust into a situation of ‘how do I manage this, how do I teach’,” said Zahm.

Just this week, APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy said teachers will have to make adjustments to their lesson plans next school year, because some students may miss what amounts to one-quarter of in-school instruction.

Bernstein says although teachers are working hard to make it an easy adjustment, virtual learning is not the same as being in the classroom. “We can’t replace real school, it’s impossible,” said Bernstein.

Zahm says they’ve moved most of their tutoring sessions online. He says the tutors use an interactive platform, to keep the students engaged and all of the sessions are recorded so they can look back at the lessons.

