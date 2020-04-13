Local truck driver pushing for more protection

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico trucker driver is pushing for more safety measures for truckers. “By shutting down truck stops to the general public, that’s one step. Make sure these rest areas stay open as well as hand sanitizers for them,” said truck driver Tommy.

A Hobbs truck driver said he just got out of quarantine in Salt Lake City after contracting the virus. He says truckers are essential workers because they deliver food and medicine but he’s worried about the health and safety for truckers since they have to cross state borders. He wants stricter policies like keeping truck stops open for truckers and closing them off to the public as ways to keep truckers safe. Last week, the governor says she’s figuring out how to protect those essential truckers.

“Like all of these supplies, it has been incredibly challenging to get the .. I call them the temperature guns so that you can do that at a safe distance with personnel who can gather that information,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor adds that she doesn’t want to take any medical supplies away from places like healthcare facilities in order to do these screening for transport workers. The governor wants truckers to say if they have symptoms when they get into the state so officials can follow them to their destinations and unload the truck.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources