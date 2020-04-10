Local toy store invites public to play Nob Hill bingo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People looking for new ways to perk up your daily walk must look no further than Nob Hill.

Local store Color Wheel Toys put out amural bingo card with things to find on the walls of Nob Hill. The card has things to find like a Zia symbol, the color turquoise, and music notes. They hope this refreshes people’s appreciation of the art found all around Nob Hill.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources