Local teen’s study abroad program on hold due to coronavirus

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho teen was hoping to spend her senior year in Japan for a study abroad program, but the coronavirus put a stop to it. Eleyna Maves was a junior at Cleveland High School when she was getting ready to spend her last year in high school in Japan.

Maves was accepted by AFS Intercultural Programs and was even awarded a full ride scholarship. but a week before she was about to move, the program was canceled because of the coronavirus. “I kind of spent two years of my life working on this one thing, and the fact that it got canceled by something that nobody can fix or control was just so frustrating,” Maves said. She says right now, she is in a holding pattern to see if she can at least study in Japan for one semester.